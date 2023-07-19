In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs XUV500 Comparison