In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3