In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Yaris Comparison