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Mahindra Thar vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Yaris
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl17.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
600 litres476
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres42
Length
3985 mm4425
Wheelbase
2450 mm2550
Height
1844 mm1495
Width
1820 mm1730
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureNo
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,70110,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0009,16,000
RTO
99,41264,150
Insurance
50,78940,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71121,959

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