In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4