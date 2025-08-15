In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4