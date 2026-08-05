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Mahindra Thar vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Rumion
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
600 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Length
3985 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2740 mm
Height
1844 mm1690 mm
Width
1820 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
Not Sure-
Cabin Lamps
No-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,70111,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0009,79,000
RTO
99,41281,160
Insurance
50,78951,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71123,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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