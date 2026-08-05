In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-