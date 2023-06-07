Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|D117 CRDe
|2TR-FE
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|Visual display
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹12,73,552
|₹20,04,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,54,500
|₹17,18,000
|RTO
|₹1,40,643
|₹1,87,800
|Insurance
|₹77,909
|₹97,703
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹27,373
|₹43,073