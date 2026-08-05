In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Glanza Comparison