In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Tigor EV Comparison