hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsThar vs Tigor

Mahindra Thar vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Tigor
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDeRevotron 1.2 L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl20.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16175 / 65 R14
Bootspace
600 litres419
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres35
Length
3985 mm3993
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450
Height
1844 mm1532
Width
1820 mm1677
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
Remote-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureNo
Cabin Lamps
NoCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackLight Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,7016,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0005,54,990
RTO
99,41222,199.6
Insurance
50,78934,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71113,157
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Malaika Arora’s Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition stands out with blacked-out styling and an all-black cabin.
Malaika Arora adds Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition to her garage
5 Aug 2026
The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer
10 Feb 2025
Mahindra Thar continues to offer strong off-road capability with modern features and multiple drivetrain options.
Planning to buy the Mahindra Thar? 5 things to know before spending your money
14 May 2026
With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX.
Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money
25 Mar 2025
Mahindra’s sports utility vehicle sales rose 11 per cent in May 2026.
Scorpio, Thar and Bolero help lift Mahindra SUV sales 11% in May 2026
1 Jun 2026
Tata Motors is working on the Tigor facelift, which is expected to share a host of similarities with the recently launched Tata Tiago facelift. (AI-generated image)
Tata Tigor facelift rendered. Top 5 key expectations
24 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
2022 promises the best of both worlds for those who think petrol prices are too high and electric cars too expensive. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
27 Jan 2022
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers