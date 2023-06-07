Saved Articles

Mahindra Thar vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹10.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
D117 CRDe2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,73,55217,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,50014,99,400
RTO
1,40,6431,94,375
Insurance
77,90973,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,37337,990

