In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Thar vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Punch ev Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 11.25 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 8 to 15.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -