Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsThar vs Punch EV

Mahindra Thar vs Tata Punch EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Thar vs Punch EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Punch ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 11.25 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage8 to 15.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹11.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Smart 3.3
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
D117 CRDe-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,33,55211,58,098
Ex-Showroom Price
11,25,00110,98,999
RTO
1,52,62512,000
Insurance
55,42646,599
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,66324,892
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid road presence and body stylingAuthentic 4X4 capabilitiesAutomatic transmission is a boon

Cons

Bumpy ride quality at speedsMinimal cargo area in the boot

Thar Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Jimny
Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkhanull | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Gurkha

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    In the last few years, from Sony to Huawei, Apple to Xiaomi; traditional technology giants have been making major headlines with their automotive ventures throwing challenges to conventional auto OEMs.
    Tech giants and their automobile dream: Status report
    29 Feb 2024
    The Foxconn Model B will rival the likes of global models like the Kia Niro, Jeep Avenger and Volkswagen ID.3.
    iPhone maker Foxconn's entry into EV industry showcased at Geneva Motor Show.
    29 Feb 2024
    BYD sells its cars in around 70 countries across the world, including India. But it is not interested in the US market currently.
    Chinese vehicles under radar for national security data risk in United States
    29 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was supposed to create a new body style called Sport Utility Sedan (SUS) and it was primarily meant for China.
    Mercedes cancels Maybach SUV sedan, considers it too expensive to develop
    29 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     