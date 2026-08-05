In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs