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Mahindra Thar vs Tata Nexon EV Max

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Nexon ev max
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Range-453 km/charge
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-40.5 kwh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-15 Hrs

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

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Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDePermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distributionNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
600 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
3985 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2498 mm
Height
1844 mm1616 mm
Width
1820 mm1811 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureLED
Cabin Lamps
NoFront
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,70118,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00017,74,000
RTO
99,41220,000
Insurance
50,78977,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71140,239

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