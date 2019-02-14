|Engine Type
|D117 CRDe
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|Visual display
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹11,68,889
|₹14,65,780
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,99,000
|₹13,99,000
|RTO
|₹99,412
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹69,977
|₹60,050
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,123
|₹31,505