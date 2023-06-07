HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsThar vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Mahindra Thar vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹10.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
D117 CRDe1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,73,5528,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,5007,28,900
RTO
1,40,64357,973
Insurance
77,90931,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,37317,606

