Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|D117 CRDe
|1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|Visual display
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹12,73,552
|₹8,19,151
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,54,500
|₹7,28,900
|RTO
|₹1,40,643
|₹57,973
|Insurance
|₹77,909
|₹31,778
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹27,373
|₹17,606