HomeCompare CarsThar vs Altroz CNG

Mahindra Thar vs Tata Altroz CNG

Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
D117 CRDe1.2 L CNG
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselCNG
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,68,8898,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0007,55,400
RTO
99,41254,324
Insurance
69,97741,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,12318,313
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

