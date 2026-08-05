In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3