In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Rapid TSI Comparison