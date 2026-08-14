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Mahindra Thar vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Rapid tsi
BrandMahindraSkoda
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl18.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarCompound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
600 litres460
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres55
Length
3985 mm4413
Wheelbase
2450 mm2552
Height
1844 mm1466
Width
1820 mm1699
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoAll
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoAll
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureNo
Cabin Lamps
NoCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackEbony Sand and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,7018,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0007,79,000
RTO
99,41254,530
Insurance
50,78930,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71118,579

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