|Engine Type
|D117 CRDe
|1.0 Litre Energy Engine
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|Visual display
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹11,68,889
|₹7,18,562
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,99,000
|₹6,33,500
|RTO
|₹99,412
|₹53,345
|Insurance
|₹69,977
|₹31,217
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,123
|₹15,444