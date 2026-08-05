In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Triber Comparison