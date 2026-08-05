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Mahindra Thar vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Kiger
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe1.0L Energy
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
600 litres405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres40 litres
Length
3985 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Height
1844 mm1605 mm
Width
1820 mm1750 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
NoFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureLED
Cabin Lamps
NoFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,7016,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0005,81,000
RTO
99,41232,240
Insurance
50,78929,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71113,823
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