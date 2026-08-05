In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Magnite Comparison