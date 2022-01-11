In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Kicks Comparison