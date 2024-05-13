HT Auto
Mahindra Thar vs MG ZS EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Zs ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 11.25 Lakhs₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage8 to 15.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹11.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹18.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDeThree Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
226 mm-
Length
3985 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2585 mm
Height
1844 mm1649 mm
Width
1820 mm1809 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual display360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,33,55219,96,687
Ex-Showroom Price
11,25,00118,98,000
RTO
1,52,62516,000
Insurance
55,42682,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,66342,916
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Solid road presence and body stylingAuthentic 4X4 capabilitiesAutomatic transmission is a boon
Cons
Bumpy ride quality at speedsMinimal cargo area in the boot

