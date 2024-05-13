In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Thar vs ZS EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Zs ev Brand Mahindra MG Price ₹ 11.25 Lakhs ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Range - 461 km/charge Mileage 8 to 15.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 50.3 kWh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)