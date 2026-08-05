In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4