In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Comet EV Comparison