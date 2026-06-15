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Mahindra Thar vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Comet ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16145 / 70 R12
Bootspace
600 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
3 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
3985 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2010 mm
Height
1844 mm1640 mm
Width
1820 mm1505 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureHalogen
Cabin Lamps
NoFront
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No2
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,7017,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0007,49,800
RTO
99,4129,000
Insurance
50,78934,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71117,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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