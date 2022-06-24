In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4