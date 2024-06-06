HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsThar vs Swift [2021-2024]

Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.25 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 15.2 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹11.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe1.2L Dual Jet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
226 mm-
Length
3985 mm3845
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450
Height
1844 mm1530
Width
1820 mm1735
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,33,5526,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
11,25,0015,99,450
RTO
1,52,62528,808
Insurance
55,42632,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,66314,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Solid road presence and body stylingAuthentic 4X4 capabilitiesAutomatic transmission is a boon
Cons
Bumpy ride quality at speedsMinimal cargo area in the boot

Thar Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Jimny
Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]null | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Gurkha [2021-2024]

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Australian version of the Fronx will use the 1.5L petrol engine mated to mild hybrid tech
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx soon to be exported to Australia? Here's why
    6 Jun 2024
    The Mahindra Thar has continuously evolved over the years, staying true to its rugged off-road roots while adapting to changing needs and preferences.
    Mahindra Thar's transformational journey: From utility to modern appeal
    9 Jun 2024
    Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
    India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team
    7 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
     