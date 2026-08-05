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Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Dzire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Dzire
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 6.26 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDeZ12E
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm111.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl24.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
600 litres382 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37 litres
Length
3985 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450 mm
Height
1844 mm1525 mm
Width
1820 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureNo
Cabin Lamps
NoCentre
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,7017,16,381
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0006,26,000
RTO
99,41252,820
Insurance
50,78937,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71115,397
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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