In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|21.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4