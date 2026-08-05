In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)