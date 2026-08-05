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Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Xuv 3xo
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

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Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDemStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl18.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
600 litres364 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres42 litres
Length
3985 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Height
1844 mm1647 mm
Width
1820 mm1821 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureNo
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack & White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,7018,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0007,54,000
RTO
99,41261,780
Insurance
50,78912,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71117,814
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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