In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs XUV 3XO Comparison