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HomeCompare CarsScorpio N [2022-2026] vs Vento

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Vento
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage12.12 to 15.94 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

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Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi1L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.17 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 65 R17185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Pentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CLSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CLMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 65 R17185 / 60 R15
Length
4662 mm4390
Ground Clearance
187 mm-
Wheelbase
2750 mm2553
Height
1857 mm1467
Width
1917 mm1699
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres55
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayDigital Display
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,25,42311,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
13,49,0009,99,900
RTO
1,46,90076,323
Insurance
29,02343,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,78724,078
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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