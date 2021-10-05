Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Vento Brand Mahindra Volkswagen Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.