Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Yaris Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.