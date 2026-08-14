In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-