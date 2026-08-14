In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4