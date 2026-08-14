Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.