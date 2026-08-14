Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.