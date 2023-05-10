Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Nexon ev max Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.