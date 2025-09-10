In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)