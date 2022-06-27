HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsScorpio-N vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Drivertrain
RWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,09,0898,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0007,28,900
RTO
1,31,90057,973
Insurance
77,68931,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,28617,606

