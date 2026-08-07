In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Nexon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Nexon
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3