Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Rapid tsi Brand Mahindra Skoda Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.