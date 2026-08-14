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HomeCompare CarsScorpio N [2022-2026] vs Triber

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage12.12 to 15.94 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear Seats
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.17 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Pentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CLTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CLMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Length
4662 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm182 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm2636 mm
Height
1857 mm1643 mm
Width
1917 mm1734 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
46 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,25,4236,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
13,49,0005,80,875
RTO
1,46,90023,235
Insurance
29,02328,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,78713,602
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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