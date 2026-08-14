In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Duster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Duster
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|13 to 15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3