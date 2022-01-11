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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Kicks
BrandMahindraNissan
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage12.12 to 15.94 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

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Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi1.5 HR15
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.17 kmpl13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 65 R17215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Pentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CLTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CLMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
245 / 65 R17215 / 65 R16
Length
4662 mm4384
Ground Clearance
187 mm210
Wheelbase
2750 mm2673
Height
1857 mm1669
Width
1917 mm1813
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres50
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,25,42310,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
13,49,0009,49,990
RTO
1,46,90073,609
Insurance
29,02330,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,78722,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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Latest Car & Bike News

Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite and Kicks SUV models in India from January.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
11 Jan 2022
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
20 Mar 2025
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was previously showcased as the Global Pik Up.
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13 Aug 2026
The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV has broken cover and is slated for public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month.
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  News

Latest Videos

Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
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