Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Kicks Brand Mahindra Nissan Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.