Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Mahindra MG Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.