Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio-N Price starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Scorpio-N: 1997 cc engine, 13.67 to 18.57 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio-N vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio-n Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.6 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage13.67 to 18.57 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹13.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi1.2L Dual Jet
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Suspension: Pentalink Suspension with WATT?s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CLTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Front Suspension: Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CLMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Length
4662 mm3845
Ground Clearance
187 mm-
Wheelbase
2750 mm2450
Height
1857 mm1530
Width
1917 mm1735
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres37
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
NoNo
Shift Indicator
-Dynamic
Gear Indicator
-No
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
-Yes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,92,6256,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
13,60,2005,99,450
RTO
1,48,02028,808
Insurance
83,90532,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,23114,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list
Cons
Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

