Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Scorpio-N vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio-n Ignis
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.6 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage13.67 to 18.57 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹13.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi1.2L VVT
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,92,6256,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
13,60,2005,84,000
RTO
1,48,02028,190
Insurance
83,90529,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,23113,799
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

