In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mahindra Scorpio-N Price starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT.
Scorpio-N: 1997 cc engine, 13.67 to 18.57 kmpl mileage.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio-N vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio-n
|Ignis
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.6 Lakhs
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.67 to 18.57 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4