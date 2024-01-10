Saved Articles

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹13.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,54,1428,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
13,26,4007,46,500
RTO
1,44,64061,255
Insurance
82,60241,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,40418,264

