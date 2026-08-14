In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Baleno
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4