Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Xuv500 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.